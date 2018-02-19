Schabir Shaik is too busy to go to jail

Schabir Shaik is not being hauled back to jail. Instead the convicted fraudster is "very busy" at his Morningside home in Durban.

On Monday as hundreds of Twitter and Facebook users shared a hoax tweet claiming that he was going to be rearrested‚ the terminally ill parolee's schedule was full.

"He said he is very busy and you don’t have an appointment so he can't see you‚" the security guard stationed outside Shaik's home told TimesLIVE after consulting with his employer.

Hot on the heels of former President Jacob Zuma's resignation‚ the hoax tweet threw Shaik's controversial medical parole back into the spotlight.