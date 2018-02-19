The Stellenbosch municipality on Monday imposed stricter water restrictions‚ limiting home owners to using 6000 litres a month.

The municipality - which governs the towns of Stellenbosch‚ Franschhoek and Pniel – receives two-thirds of it municipal water from Cape Town via the Wemmershoek and Theewaterskloof dams. The new restrictions were imposed in ordr to bring the area in line with other municipalities which have already lowered monthly consumption to 6000 litres a month per household or 50 litres per person‚ per day.

“As of the end of March the municipality will switch over to our own water sources‚ which will make us independent from Cape Town water sources. By doing so more water will be made available to the city’s residents‚” the municipality said in a statement.

“Our own water sources should be sufficient enough during this crisis. Every resident should do their part in conserving water and stick to the new water restrictions.”