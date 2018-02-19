Is your suburb meeting water usage targets in Cape Town?

An interactive data visualisation tool using the latest available water consumption data has gone live to show where water is going in the city‚ which has strict water restrictions in place.

The tool was launched on Monday by Eighty20‚ a company that works with and analyses data.

“Our aim for the Water Tracker is to provide a platform that educates and informs people about the current water crisis by providing access to data that has‚ to date‚ not been provided in a suburb-level view. Our hope is that the Water Tracker helps facilitate fact-based discussions and ultimately makes people more aware about the current crisis and nudges their behaviour towards greater water savings‚” the company said on Monday.

The tracker uses median data of household water usage from December 2017 and compares it against the December target of 10.5Kl per household (assuming 4 people per household at 87.5l per day). The tracker will be updated as new data becomes available.