The City of Tshwane has conducted another lottery to determine an additional 1‚787 Expanded Public Works Programme beneficiaries who will be employed for various projects in the country's capital.

The lottery‚ which took place on February 14‚ is the third of its kind and brings the total number of EPWP work opportunities created to 6‚215.

The city has committed to creating 23‚000 work opportunities in the current financial year.

These are beneficiaries that have been selected since the implementation of the revised EPWP recruitment framework policy passed by council in September last year.

The programme comprises work opportunities for both projects and programmes in various sectors which ensures the upliftment and skills development of the participants.

“By excluding councillors from the EPWP recruitment process‚ we were able to ensure that these opportunities are distributed in a fair and transparent manner and not on the basis of party political affiliation. The City is currently in the contracting process for the first and second lottery beneficiaries. Contracting for the third lottery beneficiaries will commence after internal audit has issued a certificate‚” said Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

Among the projects the EPWP beneficiaries will be engaged in are: