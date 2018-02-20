More Cape Town residents will receive estimated water accounts for January — and bills will be based on their consumption a year ago‚ rather than the reduced amount of water most people are using amid stringent restrictions.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the city council said this was the result of capturing water meter readings in-house since January 1 instead of using third party.

“Since this move‚ there have been technical challenges with uploading meter readings to the new system. As a result‚ some customers will receive estimated bills although their meter was read. Customers across the city will be affected‚” said the statement.

“The city acknowledges and regrets the frustration that estimated bills will cause many residents who have reduced water consumption drastically‚ but would like to reassure them that we are doing everything possible to resolve the problem as speedily as possible.”