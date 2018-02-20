The embattled Durban University of Technology warned staff that it would implement a “no work‚ no pay” policy prior to the start of a marathon strike.

That’s the word from the university on Tuesday‚ after striking staffers vented their anger about having their salaries slashed. Staff are paid on the 20th of the month.

“Prior to the commencement of the strike‚ when the three labour unions issued their intent to strike due to the salary impasse‚ DUT management had communicated to the university that the ‘no work‚ no pay’ principle will be implemented.

“This principle has been effected by the university as per the Labour Relations Act‚ No 66 of 1995‚” said DUT spokesman‚ Alan Khan.

Security has been beefed up at the institutions as the strike impasse entered its sixth week.