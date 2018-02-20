DUT claim staff warned of ‘no work‚ no pay’ before marathon strike
The embattled Durban University of Technology warned staff that it would implement a “no work‚ no pay” policy prior to the start of a marathon strike.
That’s the word from the university on Tuesday‚ after striking staffers vented their anger about having their salaries slashed. Staff are paid on the 20th of the month.
“Prior to the commencement of the strike‚ when the three labour unions issued their intent to strike due to the salary impasse‚ DUT management had communicated to the university that the ‘no work‚ no pay’ principle will be implemented.
“This principle has been effected by the university as per the Labour Relations Act‚ No 66 of 1995‚” said DUT spokesman‚ Alan Khan.
Security has been beefed up at the institutions as the strike impasse entered its sixth week.
On Friday more than 21‚000 students learnt they would have to sit at home after the university decided to suspend lectures indefinitely.
The impasse is over the proposed salary increases for 2018. Management is offering a 6.5% increase in basic salary and a 6.5% housing allowance‚ without a once-off bonus. But unions are demanding an 8% increase and a R350 hike in the housing allowance.
Khan added that the university had not asked the Department of Higher Education and Training to intervene in the matter.
“But the chair of the council‚ Wiseman Madinane‚ has been updating the minister‚ Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ about developments at DUT.”
A part-time lecturer‚ who is not striking‚ said the delay in lectures was frustrating‚ “not just because of the financial implications but also because of the impact on students”.
“At the same time‚ however‚ I understand the striking staff members’ grievances. I don’t know what they earn‚ but I do know that my part-time lecturing rate has remained the same in the half-dozen years I have been lecturing. If the full-time staff have seen their salaries stay pretty static‚ then I can see where they’re coming from‚” said the lecturer.
