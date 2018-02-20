EXCLUSIVE | Man and woman with alleged links to ISIS arrested in KZN

Police and intelligence agencies have linked the disappearance of a Cape Town couple to a cell with ties to the global terror group ISIS.

The missing couple, whose names have been withheld by authorities, are understood to have been kidnapped while on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the wake of their disappearance, a man and woman who had been held under surveillance by counter-terrorism agents were arrested in a covert swoop in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects have been identified as Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 38, and Fatima Patel, 27.

Patel and Del Vecchio appeared in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Patel was previously arrested – with her brother Ebrahim – in Azaadville on the West Rand by the Hawks during anti-terrorism raids in July 2016. Also arrested at the time were twin brothers Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, accused of planning terrorist attacks at the behest of the Islamic State.

Their trial resumed in Johannesburg on Tuesday but was postponed to April 16.