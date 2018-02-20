Hawks refuse to divulge details on Duduzane Zuma's legal status

The Hawks would not be drawn on if Duduzane Zuma is a person of interest or if a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“The only person we spoke about was Ajay [Gupta]. Now people want to know what is happening within our investigations. We can’t talk about those things. Those are operational matters‚” Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Tuesday.

“We find it very difficult that people talk about Duduzane‚ they talk about the other Guptas. We have never gone to that extent.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said they can only comment if a warrant is issued.