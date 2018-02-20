Moms with newborns have to lie on floor in overcrowded NW hospital

On Monday‚ the North West Department of Health told TimesLIVE that it was aware of the crisis at the hospital.

"There is a planned expansion of beds. The situation is worsened by the fact that Lehurutshe is also referring operations of caesarian sections to Mafikeng due to non-operation of their theatre‚" said department spokesman Tebogo Lekgethwane.

Lekgethwane said the Lehurutshe had since fixed up its maternity ward and the situation was expected to improve.