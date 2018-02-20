A Durban high school whose principal and one of his teachers were caught on camera four years ago beating pupils for coming late was again in the news for the wrong reasons on Tuesday.

Pupils from Phambili High School in Rossburgh outside Durban‚ allegedly went on the rampage destroying a disputed property across the road. They claim that 10 families‚ whom they accuse of being illegal tenants‚ do not want to vacate the property so that four classrooms can be built there.

On Monday‚ residents said that a number of youngsters in school uniform stormed 247 Sarnia Road with desks and chairs and told tenants that their classrooms were overcrowded. They warned they would be back on Tuesday if the tenants refused to vacate the building which they needed for new additional classrooms.

Panicked‚ the residents of the property obtained a protection order against the school on Monday. However they claim that when they tried to serve it on principal Londa Luthuli on Tuesday‚ he was not there.