South Africa

Pupils brave flooded roads to attend KZN school

20 February 2018 - 15:34 By Suthentira Govender
School pupils in northern KZN cross a flooded road on 20 February 2018.
Image: SUPPLIED

School pupils in northern KwaZulu-Natal had to brave floodwaters to attend school on Tuesday.

Heavy rain lashed the Jozini area on Monday night‚ after leaving a trail of destruction on Friday.

Bridges and homes were destroyed and residents were displaced by Friday’s rains.

On Monday night more bridges were washed away and trees uprooted in parts of Jozini.

This follows a warning of severe thunderstorms and localised flooding from the South African Weather Service hours earlier.

uMkhanyakude district municipality spokesman Mdu Dlamini said a disaster management team had been deployed to the area to assist displaced residents whose homes had been flooded.

He said no deaths had been reported.

