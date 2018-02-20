More women have come forward to lay rape and sexual assault complaints against Bishop TJ Pitso.

The Sunday Times reported last week on claims by 10 women that Pitso‚ the leader of Jehovah Shammah International Ministries‚ had lured them to his church and demanded they have sex with him. More women had since come forward.

This week‚ North West police spokesman Adele Myburgh said that‚ by Friday‚ six complaints of rape and one of sexual assault had been laid against Pitso.