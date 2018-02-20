South Africa

Special meeting on Eastern Cape premier's fate postponed

20 February 2018 - 17:03 By Zine George
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle. File photo
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has shelved Tuesday’s special meeting which was scheduled to decide Premier Phumulo Masualle's fate.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the meeting had to be postponed because "many members of the provincial executive committee have submitted apologies due to the state of the nation address and (Wednesday’s) Budget".

DispatchLive reported on Tuesday that the 35-member PEC was to receive a report from the Oscar Mabuyane-led officials on their recommendations on the imminent cabinet reshuffle. Several members of the executive council are in the firing line‚ including Masualle.

The premier is scheduled to table the state of the province (Sopa) on Friday.

But there were dramatic developments on Monday when speaker Noxolo Kiviet conducted a swearing-in ceremony for new members of the Bhisho legislature - ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane as well as deputy chairman Mlungisi Mvoko.

Mabuyane‚ in a report the officials tabled to the Cyril Ramaphosa-led top officials‚ was highly recommended as Masualle's successor. But it remains unclear whether Masualle or Mabuyane would table the Sopa‚ now that the latter has since joined as a member of the legislature.

Tuesday’s special meeting‚ which has been shelved indefinitely‚ was going to shed more light on this.

Meanwhile Masualle's spokesman‚ Sonwabo Mbananga‚ told DispatchLive on Tuesday that as far as the premier was concerned‚ he would deliver the Sopa on Friday.

“Insofar as government is concerned‚ we are looking forward to Premier Masualle delivering the SOPA on Friday‚" said Mbananga.

