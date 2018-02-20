South Africa

Thuli Madonsela to host launch of inaugural Human Rights Festival

20 February 2018 - 07:32 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela will on Tuesday host the launch of an inaugural festival to commemorate Human Rights Day.

The festival‚ to be held from March 23 to 25‚ is presented by Constitution Hill in partnership with the human rights and social justice fraternity. It will be launched to the media on Tuesday at an event jointly hosted by Madonsela and her foundation‚ Khulisa Social Solutions and the Constitution Hill Precinct.

“The Human Rights Festival is a symbolic commemoration of Human Rights Day‚ which pays homage to all those who lost their lives in the fight for democracy‚ particularly during the Sharpeville Massacre of 21 March 1960‚ when police opened fire on a group of peaceful protesters marching against the apartheid pass laws‚” said Constitution Hill’s Jeanny Morulane.

The festival‚ according to Morulane‚ incorporates a “robust” programme involving social justice and human rights activists across all spectrums of society.

“The key aim of the festival is to enhance participatory democracy through public policy dialogue‚ civil society networking and strengthening the capacity of civil society organisations.”

