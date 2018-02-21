Bank wants 'missing' Gupta jet grounded

The bank that helped the Guptas purchase a private jet wants the "missing" aircraft to be grounded.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Canada’s state export bank‚ which lent the Guptas $41-million towards the purchase of the Bombardier Global 6000 jet registered as ZS-OAK‚ has taken legal action.

Export Development Canada (EDC) applied for an urgent court order last week to force the Guptas to return the aircraft or face having it deregistered. The bank took legal action to ensure it wasn’t "implicated in any illicit or illegal usages".

"The location of the aircraft is now completely unknown‚" said the bank in an affidavit filed at the High Court in Johannesburg.