South Africa

Bank wants 'missing' Gupta jet grounded

21 February 2018 - 10:21 By Timeslive
The bank which lent the Guptas $41 million towards the purchase of a Bombardier Global 6000 jet similar to this, has taken legal action. File photo
The bank which lent the Guptas $41 million towards the purchase of a Bombardier Global 6000 jet similar to this, has taken legal action. File photo
Image: prestonia / 123RF Stock Photo

The bank that helped the Guptas purchase a private jet wants the "missing" aircraft to be grounded.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Canada’s state export bank‚ which lent the Guptas $41-million towards the purchase of the Bombardier Global 6000 jet registered as ZS-OAK‚ has taken legal action.

Export Development Canada (EDC) applied for an urgent court order last week to force the Guptas to return the aircraft or face having it deregistered. The bank took legal action to ensure it wasn’t "implicated in any illicit or illegal usages".

"The location of the aircraft is now completely unknown‚" said the bank in an affidavit filed at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Affidavit by Atul Gupta challenging freezing of R10m was signed in Dubai

Atul Gupta was in Dubai on February 8 when he signed his affidavit to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from ...
News
1 day ago

A flight tracking device aboard the aircraft had been switched off‚ masking its movements‚ which made the bank concerned that it could be used for illicit purposes.

Ahmed Gani‚ a lawyer representing the Gupta family‚ said the court application would be opposed. The family have reportedly defaulted on some payments for the aircraft.

The Sunday Times reported in January that millions of rands from a Free State government dairy farm project meant to alleviate poverty had been spent by the Guptas on a private jet and a fleet of luxury cars.

The project‚ set up in partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina‚ allegedly saw R220-million siphoned off to the Guptas and others. It is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Hawks.

EDC said in its affidavit that allowing the Guptas to continue using the jet represented "substantial reputational harm" to the bank.

ZS-OAK was chartered by the SA National Defence Force in 2015‚ taking off from Waterkloof Air Force Base‚ to ferry "military and civilian dignitaries" to the SA Army Combat Training Centre at Lohatla in the Northern Cape.

Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane was revealed by the Sunday Times to have flown in the past with the Guptas on their private jet on a trip to Dubai and Switzerland.

An application to have the aircraft grounded will be heard on March 6.

READ MORE

‘I am out of the country’‚ Atul Gupta says in court papers

Atul Gupta has filed an urgent court application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from freezing R10-million ...
News
1 day ago

Explainer: If Ajay Gupta flees to Dubai – UN convention can bring him back to SA

South Africa does not have an extradition agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)‚ where Ajay Gupta‚ a fugitive from justice‚ might be.
Politics
1 day ago

Ajay Gupta 'spotted in palatial bungalow' in India

South Africa’s most wanted fugitive from justice Ajay Gupta attended a wedding and then retired to a palatial bungalow in northern India when Jacob ...
News
2 days ago

Duduzane Zuma and the Hawks: a case of sink or sing

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son  Duduzane tried to strike a deal with law enforcement agencies before going on the run this week.
News
3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | How state capture kingpin Ajay Gupta is avoiding capture

State capture number one suspect Ajay Gupta has been hopping from one house to another‚ is being protected by heavily armed bodyguards and using ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash-strapped Jason Rohde fires three of his four lawyers South Africa
  2. Watchdog dismisses complaint about AWB‚ old SA flag on SABC South Africa
  3. 'We now live in fear': man shocked after friend killed in Ngcobo attack South Africa
  4. 'They must regret the day' Mbalula on Ngcobo police attack South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X