Children 'deviously' brought to SA must be returned to Norway: court

The full bench of the high court in Johannesburg has ordered that two children born of a marriage between a Norwegian father and a South African mother be returned to Norway.

The couple met during the 2010 Soccer World Cup event that was hosted by South Africa.

They married in 2011 in Johannesburg‚ and two boys were born in Johannesburg in November 2011 and April 2014.

During 2013‚ the family relocated to Oslo but the family visited Johannesburg regularly.

They stayed in a house in Parktown North which the man had donated to his wife in terms of their ante-nuptial contract.