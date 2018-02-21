The Federation of Unions of South Africa says president Cyril Ramaphosa must ensure that his attempt to compensate the families of 44 miners who died during clashes with the police in Marikana 2012‚ is done with dignity.

Reacting to Ramaphosa's reply to the state of the nation address in Parliament on Tuesday‚ Fedusa general-secretary Dennis George said government needed to ensure that the families got closure.

"We welcome the announcement by the president to compensate those families of people who were injured and killed because it’s important that we close that chapter of our history. The Marikana Commission of Inquiry made its recommendations but I think for the families to get closure is something we really welcome as Fedusa. We really think it's necessary‚" he said.

George added that government needed to look back at what really transpired before the massacre‚ as some people were not accounted for.