The death toll in Wednesday morning’s execution-style attack on an Eastern Cape police station has risen to seven.

Expressing his condolences‚ Premier Phumulo Masualle confirmed that another police officer had died in hospital.

Earlier‚ police said that three police officers and an off-duty soldier had died in the attack on the police station‚ between Mthatha and Queenstown.

The bodies of two more police officers were found about 6km away. It is not clear at this stage whether they were following the suspects from the police station or responding to the attack when they were killed. Another police officer died later in hospital.