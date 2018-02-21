Cara Reilly‚ a UIP spokesperson‚ told TimesLIVE that the sewage posed a “health hazard” to bathers.

“That was a preventative measure obviously. It’s not ideal at all. There maybe a break or a burst on the main sewer line.

“The sewage has to drain out first before they can establish what is wrong with it.

“This could be simply a fault‚ whether it’s a brand new pipe or not. There is a myriad of people waiting for the pipe to drain out completely to fix it.

“Everyone is very upset about the whole thing.”

Reilly said the timeframe for the repair of the pipe “was a challenge”.

“We have no idea whether this is a repair job that requires them to go through the vegetation or whether the promenade has to be dug up. We are waiting for updates‚” said Reilly.