In March 2017‚ a Hollywood style stick-up took place just after midnight in the Eastern Cape town. An estimated 15 armed robbers had drilled their way into a Standard Bank in Ngcobo and shot at police‚ the police station and houses nearby.

The robbers allegedly tied up a security guard and got into the bank by cutting open an ATM with angle grinders. Police said the robbers took up positions all over the town and started firing at police when a police vehicle approached the scene.

The police returned fire and for a while only the rattling of the firearms was heard. One police officer was hurt and was rushed to hospital.

The robbers raced off in high performance vehicles including an Audi‚ BMW‚ a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux.

Police officials were described as being left traumatised by the attack and were assured by the authorities that social workers would be sent to debrief them.