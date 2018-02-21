Lawyers acting for the Guptas have denied they are fugitives from justice and have written to the Hawks demanding to see a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta.

eNCA reported on Wednesday that the Guptas legal representatives divulged‚ in an exclusive interview with the broadcaster‚ that they do not believe the arrest warrant exists.

“They want to know what the charges are and they are clearly playing a game of truth or dare with the Hawks at this point‚” said eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan.

The lawyers said the brothers were not in South Africa when people were arrested in connection with a Free State dairy project investigation by the Hawks.

They added that there was “major uncertainty” over what Ajay Gupta would have been charged with.

South African authorities earlier declared Ajay Gupta as a fugitive from justice.

Atul Gupta is challenging a bid by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) asset forfeiture unit to freeze R10-million in his bank account which was allegedly linked to the dairy project.

The Times of India reported that Ajay attended a wedding in India last week‚ but his whereabouts this week are unknown. Private citizens have offered a reward to find the Gupta brothers.