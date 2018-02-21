South Africans should expect more heat waves‚ wildfires and temperature increases of up to 5C°.

These climate patterns will be underscored by an increase in extreme weather events like droughts and floods‚ according to scientists at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The experts compiled their findings in the second edition of the CSIR’s South African Risk and Vulnerability Atlas‚ which was launched in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

According to the report‚ South Africa is projected to become warmer and the increase in average temperature is projected to occur in association with an increase in very hot days (when the temperature exceeds 35°C) and heatwave events.

"The occurrence of fires is [also] closely linked with climate‚ and increases in temperature combined with an increase in dry spells in some areas may result in wildfires affecting larger areas and fires of increased intensity and severity‚" the report read.