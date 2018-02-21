Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has referred himself to the council’s ethics committee following allegations that he used his wife’s company to do business with the city.

Below is the full statement issued by Mashaba on Wednesday:

Following the allegations that featured against me in various media outlets on Monday 19 February 2018‚ I have taken the extraordinary measure of referring the matter to the Council of Johannesburg’s Ethics Committee.

Whilst I believe I have responded to the matter sufficiently‚ I have committed to run the City of Johannesburg whilst holding myself to the highest ethical standards. It is time that citizens believe in their political leadership‚ and this can only happen when we set the bar higher.

I have written to the Speaker of Council‚ Cllr Vasco Da Gama‚ requesting that the allegations contained in the Sowetan newspaper are investigated. I have attached a copy of this letter in the public interest.