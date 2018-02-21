Commuter Kashief Bieding said on Facebook‚ “And now!!!! You get cancellations due to operational problems. Trains were standing for more than 2 months‚ why didn’t they get fixed?”

Asked if the Central Line would be fully reinstated‚ Riana Scott‚ spokesperson for Metrorail‚ said the service had not been fully functional since 2015 “due to incessant vandalism‚ protest action and illegal electrical connections”.

Meanwhile commuters on the Northern and Century Lines continue to struggle to get to work as the service deteriorates daily. On Wednesday‚ there were no ticket checkers at Parow station. Commuters say this is usually a sign that trains are not running smoothly. Metrorail employees vanish to avoid confrontation from the commuters‚ they say.

On the train from Parow‚ GroundUp spoke to a 60-year-old woman who was angry with Metrorail after spending almost an hour on the train she boarded at Parow at 7:38am. The train stopped for more than 20 minutes before Mutual station then stopped again for about 10 minutes before Maitland station. A journey to Salt River station that should have taken 20 minutes took about an hour.

“It’s like this every day‚” she said. “Trains stop in the middle of nowhere … no communication from Metrorail. I have been on this train since 7:38 and it is now 8:30. Stuck. People are panicking‚ they are late for work‚ putting their life in danger by jumping off and walking along the railway line.”