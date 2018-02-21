South Africa

Police officer killed in his home

21 February 2018 - 15:49 By Penwell Dlamini
The 42-year-old sergeant was shot dead at about 4.45am in Loate.
The 42-year-old sergeant was shot dead at about 4.45am in Loate.
Image: iStock

Police have launched a manhunt after one of their own was murdered in his home during a robbery in the early hours on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the 42-year-old sergeant was shot dead at about 4.45am in Loate‚ in Tshwane.

“The police officer was asleep with his wife and two children‚ aged 14 and seven‚ when they were attacked by three armed men.

“It is alleged that the suspects shot the police officer several times in the upper body and he died on the scene. The suspects took a plasma TV‚ a laptop‚ two cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene.

“Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 0860010111‚” Masondo said.

READ MORE

Eastern Cape attack on police not the first time - looking back at cops under siege

The attack by robbers on the Engcobo police station is the second time that officers there have come under attack.
News
2 hours ago

Death toll in Eastern Cape police station attack rises to seven

The death toll in Wednesday morning’s execution-style attack on an Eastern Cape police station has risen to seven.
News
4 hours ago

'We now live in fear': man shocked after friend killed in police station attack

Candidate attorney Xola Nqola has shared his dismay at the brazen attack on a police station in the Eastern Cape overnight‚ during which seven people ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police officer killed in his home South Africa
  2. Durban's Umhlanga beach closed in wake of sewage spill South Africa
  3. 'I fear for my life,' Unisa professor tells SAHRC racism inquiry South Africa
  4. Gupta lawyer denies brothers are fugitives from justice South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Seven people killed ‘execution-style’ at Eastern Cape police station
Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
X