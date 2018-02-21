Police officer killed in his home

Police have launched a manhunt after one of their own was murdered in his home during a robbery in the early hours on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the 42-year-old sergeant was shot dead at about 4.45am in Loate‚ in Tshwane.

“The police officer was asleep with his wife and two children‚ aged 14 and seven‚ when they were attacked by three armed men.

“It is alleged that the suspects shot the police officer several times in the upper body and he died on the scene. The suspects took a plasma TV‚ a laptop‚ two cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene.

“Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 0860010111‚” Masondo said.