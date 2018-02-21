The situation remained tense in Engcobo‚ Eastern Cape‚ as some of the businesses in the area were not able to operate‚ as High Road was cordoned off to investigate the murder of five policemen and one retired soldier.

The Engcobo Pharmacy‚ which is opposite the police station in High Street‚ was only able to open at 11am as the main road had been closed off since the early hours of Wednesday morning.