Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ is furious at suspected robbers attacking a police station in the Eastern Cape‚ during which six people were killed.

Announcing he will visit the town later today‚ Mbalula simultaneously called for calm and pledged the attackers would be arrested.

“I call for calm from our members‚ as I am aware how emotional this horrific incident is. Today I have instructed (national police commissioner) General Khehla Sitole to hunt those barbaric criminals and bring them to book.