Watchdog dismisses complaint about AWB‚ old SA flag on SABC

“The SABC interviews a minister who talks about ‘the burning of the flag’ as if it is something that happened now during the protest. No flag – either old or new – was burned at all‚” he said in a complaint to the BCCSA.

He argued that images of the flags shown on screen were old. “The story itself creates fear and exactly what the one minister (actually) warns about – fueling racial division – by using old images and attaching it to a current story‚ and using fake things‚ like saying a flag was burnt‚ and by being unbalanced by not including all of the various sides involved in the story. It is irresponsible and lazy reporting‚” he said.

In their response the SABC said that Ferreira had failed to see the context in which the images were shown.

“Nowhere in the clip did the reporter or the minister say that the burning of the flag happened on that day. It is the complainant’s own interpretation that it was the minister’s insinuation‚” the SABC replied.