South Africa

'We now live in fear': man shocked after friend killed in Ngcobo attack

21 February 2018 - 11:10 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A gang of robbers attacked the police station in the small town of Ngcobo, killing five police officers and a soldier.
A gang of robbers attacked the police station in the small town of Ngcobo, killing five police officers and a soldier.
Image: HeraldLIVE

Candidate attorney Xola Nqola has shared his dismay at the brazen attack on a police station in the Eastern Cape overnight‚ during which six people were killed - one being a family friend.

A gang of robbers attacked the station in the small town of Ngcobo‚ situated between Mthatha and Queenstown‚ in the early hours of the morning. Five police officials were killed and a soldier described as being off-duty‚ police said.

"It turns out that the retired soldier killed in cold blood is from my village and an old friend to my father‚" Nqola shared on Facebook.

"It is sad‚ it is bad‚ no amount of prayer can salvage us from this‚" he added.

'They must regret the day' Mbalula on Ngcobo police attack

Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ is furious at suspected robbers attacking a police station in the Eastern Cape‚ during which six people were ...
News
52 minutes ago

He shared a wish that "the masses of our own people will rise up . . . against (these types of) gruesome criminal activities".

"An attack to the law enforcement institutions‚ is an attack to the safety and security of our communities‚" he commented.

He told TimesLIVE that for now‚ speculation on the ground was that the attackers had targeted the police to steal “firearms for ATM bombings”.

“The narrative in the community is that criminal activities take place on a daily basis. But it’s crimes like stock theft and car hijackings‚ and other normal crimes‚ not attacks on police.

“This is a shock for the community.

Police commissioner appoints Hawks‚ air wing to investigate Eastern Cape attack

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has appointed a task team to investigate an attack on a police station in the Eastern Cape.
News
3 hours ago

“We now live in fear.

“If they can attack the people meant to protect the community‚ who are we? Who will we turn to?” said Nqola.

Nqola was less than impressed with the police ministry‚ saying “they should stop operating through statements‚ and they must come to the scene and bring solutions”.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is intending to visit the town today and national police headquarters has announced a special task team with top detectives will be investigating the police station attack.

Most read

  1. Cash-strapped Jason Rohde fires three of his four lawyers South Africa
  2. Watchdog dismisses complaint about AWB‚ old SA flag on SABC South Africa
  3. 'We now live in fear': man shocked after friend killed in Ngcobo attack South Africa
  4. 'They must regret the day' Mbalula on Ngcobo police attack South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X