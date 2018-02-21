Candidate attorney Xola Nqola has shared his dismay at the brazen attack on a police station in the Eastern Cape overnight‚ during which six people were killed - one being a family friend.

A gang of robbers attacked the station in the small town of Ngcobo‚ situated between Mthatha and Queenstown‚ in the early hours of the morning. Five police officials were killed and a soldier described as being off-duty‚ police said.

"It turns out that the retired soldier killed in cold blood is from my village and an old friend to my father‚" Nqola shared on Facebook.

"It is sad‚ it is bad‚ no amount of prayer can salvage us from this‚" he added.