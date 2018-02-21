While welcoming Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s announcement on Wednesday of a R57-billion budget allocation to phase in the government's fee-free education plan‚ student leaders say they still have other concerns.

South African Union of Students president Avela Mjajubana said they welcome the initiative‚ but this did not solve Fees Must Fall as there was no mention about fee increments.

“We are going to make an appeal to the minister as we feel infrastructure at TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) institutions is not prioritised. Student accommodation should also be a priority when allocating budget‚ not just fees.

“Though NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] students will be catered for‚ we are not satisfied that there was no mention of a resolution on fee increments‚” Mjajubana said.