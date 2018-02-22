A Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to a Cape Town couple – believed to have been abducted by an organisation linked to terror group ISIS – has been under surveillance for days.

Police and multinational intelligence operatives have been anxiously watching the stolen car‚ understood to be a central cog in the investigation into the elderly pair’s disappearance.

According to the Hawks‚ the couple were abducted near Vryheid on February 12‚ and have been missing since. The identities of the missing Britons are known to TimesLIVE but have been withheld.

Several days after they vanished‚ Hawks counter-terror operatives swooped on a man and woman they are holding under protracted surveillance.