Acting AbaThembu king outraged by Ngcobo police murders
Acting AbaThembu king Azenathi Dalindyebo on Thursday morning visited Ngcobo‚ where a group of criminals shot and killed five police officers and a retired soldier on Wednesday.
“Our hearts are broken at the royal house. We are shattered by this attack‚” said Dalindyebo. “Our deepest condolences to the families of the SAPS members who were tragically killed. We are saddened by the murder of so many heroes at the same time‚” the king said.
He said the royal house had to visit and pay their respects to the affected families and community members. “This act by these perpetrators is the most barbaric I have ever heard of.”
To the families of the fallen heroes‚ he said‚ “We are here to show our support‚ stay strong. We thank the officers’ families for allowing them to take up such an honourable job of protecting the community and the nation. I salute all members of the SAPS because they accepted a job that is very risky. They are our heroes.”
He said it was sad the officers lost their lives that way. “We pray for God’s light for investigators so they can find and arrest these criminals. We cannot live in fear of criminals‚” said Dalindyebo‚ adding that everyone should report criminals‚ especially those who are bold enough to target a police station.
He said: "As a people‚ we should pray a lot and educate ourselves. We must unite‚ for a change‚ and see a brother in every one of us. Our economy is struggling because we are not educated enough. Let us take the initiative of bettering our lives‚ going to school and educating those coming after us.
“Let us learn to share. Let us learn to love one another because it would be very difficult to be infiltrated if we were united‚” said Dalindyebo.
ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane was with the king during the visit. Colonel Vukile Ntuli of the Ngcobo police recounted the tragic events of the early hours of Wednesday.
A few police officers who were later joined by community members said‚ “Noba besidubula‚ siyaya" (Even though they shoot at us‚ we will not stop)‚ after they were addressed by the king.
