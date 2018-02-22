To the families of the fallen heroes‚ he said‚ “We are here to show our support‚ stay strong. We thank the officers’ families for allowing them to take up such an honourable job of protecting the community and the nation. I salute all members of the SAPS because they accepted a job that is very risky. They are our heroes.”

He said it was sad the officers lost their lives that way. “We pray for God’s light for investigators so they can find and arrest these criminals. We cannot live in fear of criminals‚” said Dalindyebo‚ adding that everyone should report criminals‚ especially those who are bold enough to target a police station.

He said: "As a people‚ we should pray a lot and educate ourselves. We must unite‚ for a change‚ and see a brother in every one of us. Our economy is struggling because we are not educated enough. Let us take the initiative of bettering our lives‚ going to school and educating those coming after us.