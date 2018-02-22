South Africa

Alleged Med-Lemon bandits appear in Paarl Magistrate’s Court

22 February 2018 - 14:41 By Nashira Davids
Image: Thinkstock

Med-Lemon‚ ginger and Grand-Pa headache powders — it’s the cocktail some people swear by it to treat the common cold or flu.

And it was also the mixture on the minds of two robbers who held up spaza shop owners in Paarl‚ in the Western Cape.

According to Sergeant Nceba Vanqa‚ “the victims fought back” but the men still fled the Mbekweni shop with two boxes of Grand-Pa‚ boxes of Med-Lemon and ginger biscuits.

The men‚ Siyabulela Tsewula and Jambalaya Gocina‚ from Malawi‚ were charged in Paarl Magistrate’s Court and are due to appear again on Friday.

TimesLIVE has established that they might enter into a plea bargain with the state.

