A food poisoning outbreak at an Eastern Cape school has seen 430 pupils rushed to hospital.

On Thursday‚ an additional 180 pupils were taken to the St Barnabas Hospital following the food poisoning spell that hit Ndamase Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni.

This followed after 250 pupils from the same school were rushed to hospital‚ some of them to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha. This brings to 430 the number of children affected.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the children‚ who all live in the school’s hostel‚ had been given viennas to eat – which appears to be when the problem started.

The department of education said it had instructed the service provider responsible for providing food for the hostel pupils to stop feeding them the food until an investigation has been conducted.