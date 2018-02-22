”As we speak the 6.5% that was presented as council’s last offer‚ already puts us in the red by R12-million‚” said Mthembu.

He said despite calls from students to resume lectures‚ the university had no “contingency plans because unfortunately the highly qualified academic staff that we have‚ who conduct the lectures‚ can’t be easily replaced by anybody you meet in street. That is the big challenge.

“If the impasse is not resolved‚ we may well lose the whole of this quarter‚ that’s the reality now. At which point the university would have to seriously consider whether it would be possible for us to make up for the quarter. If it’s not possible to make up for the quarter‚ we may lose the year. ... we may have to kiss this year goodbye‚” he added.

Mthembu said the institution wanted the unions to suspend their strike and get back to the negotiating table.