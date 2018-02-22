Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs.

This is according to a KwaZulu-Natal woman whose 2016 model vehicle suddenly caught alight last week‚ just seconds after she pulled over and jumped out as it started to give her trouble on the N3 highway.

“The minute I got out‚ the car locked itself and the mirrors caved in. I rushed to the back and quickly opened the boot and luckily it opened so I could get my bag‚” said Sissy Mkhwanazi.

Just before she had stopped‚ the vehicle had lost power. The brakes and accelerator had stopped working‚ forcing her to make her way from the fast lane to the slow lane at high speed. She heard what sounded like something bursting and swerved off the road‚ and then the car came to a halt.