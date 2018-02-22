South Africa

Four arrested for killing of Ngcobo cops

22 February 2018 - 17:39 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Four men have been arrested for Wednesday’s mass killing of police officers at the Ngcobo police station‚ Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga told Constable Kuhle Mathetha’s family on Thursday.

Ntshinga broke the news to the family as she and police top brass visited the Mathetha family at their Ncorha village‚ just outside Ngcobo‚ to officially inform them of the 27-year-old’s death.

Ntshinga said the four men were nabbed after they allegedly used fake names that did not correspond with their IDs.

The owner of a bed and breakfast establishment alerted the police who nabbed the suspects.

“Kuhle’s mother don’t worry because we have arrested these thugs. We didn’t sleep the whole night searching for them until we got them. Kuhle and the four other officers are national heroes.

“Their killing will not be in vain‚” she told a packed room of grieving family members.

Mathetha‚ Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini‚ 45‚ of Zimbane in Mthatha‚ Constable Zuko Ntsheku‚ 38‚ of Luhewini in Ngcobo‚ Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco‚ 32‚ Malungeni village 3 in Ngqeleni‚ and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana‚ 32‚ of Qunu near Mthatha‚ were killed on Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire at the police station and stole 10 guns.

