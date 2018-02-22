The mother of convicted Limpopo prophet Lethebo Rabalago‚ also known as the "Doom Pastor"‚ has told the Mookgopong Magistrate' s Court that she will follow her son to prison if he is jailed.

Everista Rabalago‚ 57‚ said life without her son at home would be incomplete.

"He is my everything‚ he is the only one helping since he is my only son. He protects me and looks after my disability‚" she said.

The mother was giving evidence in mitigation of sentence for her son‚ Rabalago‚ who is a pastor at Zion General Assembly in Zebediela.

Rabalago was found guilty on four counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for spraying pesticide into the faces of his congregants.

Rabalago's mother said she learnt about her son's case through the media after her colleagues showed her newspaper clippings.

CRL Rights Commission chairwoman Thoko Mkhwanazi- Xaluva said they followed up on complaints lodged by the South African Council of Churches.

Mkhwanazi -Xaluva said through their investigation they discovered that there was an abuse of people's beliefs.

- SowetanLIVE