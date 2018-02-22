The MMC of finance in the City of Johannesburg‚ Funzela Ngobeni‚ has presented an adjustment operational budget for the 2017/18 financial year for the metro‚ prioritising among others‚ housing and social development.

In the adjustment budget‚ the city’s department of social development received R16.7-million for the advancement of the city’s much needed substance abuse programme.

“We are starting local drug action clinics. We are giving the MMC [Mpho Phalatse] money so that she can be able to open some of these clinics. In fact‚ one of these clinics will be opened early next week. This is aimed at completely eliminating drug substance abuse in our community.

“We believe that the clinics will bring much needed care to our poorest communities and hope for a better life for those who fall victims of substance abuse. In addition‚ another R1.2-million is allocated to the department of social development for it to acquire equipment needed to run the free drug clinics‚” said Ngobeni.

Ngobeni also allocated funds to deal with some of the most burning housing issues facing the city.