Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has offered himself to be investigated by the police or any other state entity in relation to an alleged conflict of interest‚ involving a company belonging to his wife.

Mashaba faced sharp questions from councillors on Thursday in a council meeting where his colleagues challenged him to explain the situation.

This week‚ the Sowetan reported about allegations that Mashaba used his wife Connie Mashaba's company Lephatsi Financial Services to fix the city's ailing finances.

This raised the ire of some in the city who viewed the move as "a clear conflict of interest" - an act that could undermine public trust in the Democratic Alliance-led administration.