Molefe awaiting court date for pension payout appeal

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is waiting for a court date to determine whether he will be granted leave to appeal against an order made in January that he must pay back about R11-million that he received as a pension payout.

Molefe was given 10 days in which to make the payment on January 25 and ordered to pay the legal costs of the Democratic Alliance‚ Economic Freedom Fighters and Solidarity.

The parties had applied to the High Court in Pretoria last year for an order to set aside the decision by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to appoint or reinstate Molefe as CEO after he had departed from Eskom on a purported early retirement package.

The DA also asked for an order that any payment of money to Molefe as part of the "retirement" package be set aside and that Molefe repay those amounts within 10 days of the order.