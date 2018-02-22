Naptosa welcomes allocation of funds towards first-year students' higher education costs

“Naptosa welcomes government plans to implement effective management systems‚ and we look forward to seeing speedy action in this regard; not just another case of hot air to appease the public.”

The union said it has also noted Gigaba’s motivation for the one percentage point increase in VAT and amendments to below-inflation personal tax increases as “difficult but necessary trade-offs in order to educate the youth and continue to protect the vulnerable”.

“Naptosa welcomes the R57 billion allocation towards first-year students’ higher education costs. We have a responsibility to ensure that logistical implementation and the use of taxpayers’ monies is transparent and honest.”