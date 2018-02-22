Notorious Glebelands hostel killings are criminal not political‚ says NPA

When asked by evidence leader Advocate Bheki Manyathi for his perspective on Glebelands violence‚ Selepe said: “Glebelands has been troubling all of us in KZN. It has been a problem for years. It keeps one awake at night thinking about what type of an area is that where people are killed like that. It’s disturbing.”

He said he was tasked by the by Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to look into all dockets relating to Glebelands matters and that the simple fact is that witnesses were not willing to come forward with evidence.

He said some witnesses had even declined being placed into the witness protection programme‚ even though they had expressed fear for their lives if they testified against the suspects.

“We try our best with the witnesses. When there are threats against them we refer them to the witness protection programme but some refuse that‚” he told the commission.

“In an environment like Glebelands only the brave ones will come to court and testify. People do not want to talk at all in Glebelands. And I cannot blame them. They are justified. In Glebelands you get killed like nothing has happened. You lose your life. What type of an area where people are killed like that? And you expect people to run forward and say I want to talk. No they won’t.”