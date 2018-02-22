South Africa

NPA baffled by Atul Gupta's application to recover R10-million

22 February 2018 - 14:01 By Nico Gous
Atul Gupta. File photo.
Atul Gupta. File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

That is what the head of the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (NPA)‚ advocate Knorx Molelle‚ said in court papers filed at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.

Gupta filed an urgent application at the Bloemfontein High Court earlier this week to challenge the AFU freezing R10-million in his bank account. Gupta argued in his affidavit dated February 8 and signed in Dubai that he never received this money. His affidavit was signed and sworn to at the South African Consulate in Dubai.

Molelle said it is a “mystery” how Gupta can seek to have the preservation order set aside for money he denies receiving.

Gupta lawyer denies brothers are fugitives from justice

Lawyers acting for the Guptas have denied they are fugitives from justice and have written to the Hawks demanding to see a warrant of arrest for Ajay ...
News
1 day ago

 

“It remains a mystery how the Second Applicant (Atul Gupta) can have an interest in a property that he clearly denies ever receiving in the first place.”

The AFU froze the R10-million in question that Atul Gupta wants back. It relates to the Estina Dairy Project in Vrede‚ Free State. The project was established in partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina. R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers was allegedly siphoned off from Estina to the Guptas and others. It was adopted by the provincial government without a tender.

The AFU said in earlier court papers only R2-million was spent on the farm. Estina then allegedly transferred money to various individuals‚ including R10-million to Atul Gupta.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Hawks refuse to divulge details on Duduzane Zuma's legal status

The Hawks would not be drawn on if Duduzane Zuma is a person of interest or if a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
News
2 days ago

Affidavit by Atul Gupta challenging freezing of R10m was signed in Dubai

Atul Gupta was in Dubai on February 8 when he signed his affidavit to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from ...
News
2 days ago

‘I am out of the country’‚ Atul Gupta says in court papers

Atul Gupta has filed an urgent court application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from freezing R10-million ...
News
3 days ago

Duduzane Zuma and the Hawks: a case of sink or sing

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son  Duduzane tried to strike a deal with law enforcement agencies before going on the run this week.
News
4 days ago

Gupta scandal: Partners in greed left a messy trail of sleaze

A president has fallen. His son is being sought by police. One of the three brothers who systematically robbed South Africa of billions of rands is ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Bentley‚ Lamborghini‚ Maserati – where are the Gupta cars? South Africa
  2. Dodgy viennas send more than 400 Eastern Cape children to hospital South Africa
  3. Corrupt leaders could 'maliciously use' AI, warn experts Lifestyle
  4. Molefe awaiting court date for pension payout appeal South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X