NPA baffled by Atul Gupta's application to recover R10-million

That is what the head of the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (NPA)‚ advocate Knorx Molelle‚ said in court papers filed at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.

Gupta filed an urgent application at the Bloemfontein High Court earlier this week to challenge the AFU freezing R10-million in his bank account. Gupta argued in his affidavit dated February 8 and signed in Dubai that he never received this money. His affidavit was signed and sworn to at the South African Consulate in Dubai.

Molelle said it is a “mystery” how Gupta can seek to have the preservation order set aside for money he denies receiving.