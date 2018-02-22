Optimum not supplying Eskom - workers shut down Gupta mine

Eskom said on Thursday it stopped paying Optimum Coal Mine at the beginning of the month because the mine has failed to supply the agreed amount of coal to Eskom’s Hendrina Power Station.

The power utility made this revelation as workers at Optimum Coal Mine in Middelburg continued their strike for the second day over uncertainty about the future of the Gupta-owned mine.

The country’s commercial banks have cut ties with Gupta-owned companies - citing reputational risk - while the only bank which services the companies‚ Bank of Baroda‚ will exit South Africa at the end of March.

The workers at Optimum wanted assurances from their employer that they will be paid on Friday as the company is experiencing financial problems.