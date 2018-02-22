When single mother Kelebogile Sephiri had to make the journey from Mafikeng to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto‚ to get help for her young baby who had part of a battery lodged in her throat‚ she had no idea where she would stay or how long she’d be there for.

A few months ago‚ she would probably have slept on the floor in the hospital wherever she could find a spot but now‚ thanks to the newly built parental sleep-over facility‚ she has a warm bed with everything she needs while she waits for her daughter to recover.

The single mom said: “I was worried if I was gonna sleep on the couch (benches in the waiting room) if this place didn’t exist. Because I stay far and I don't know anyone here. I'm so happy because I'm sleeping well‚ I'm eating well. It’s nice and clean. Now we can stay in this hotel!”

The new parental sleep-over unit was an initiative by the non-profit group Surgeons for Little Lives.