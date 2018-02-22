South Africa

Posh Umhlanga beach still closed after sewage spill

22 February 2018 - 15:35 By Suthentira Govender
Umhlanga has been forced to close its beaches after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewage into the water and the promenade.
Umhlanga has been forced to close its beaches after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewage into the water and the promenade.
Image: Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct

Beaches at Durban’s swanky seaside suburb of Umhlanga remain closed until the water quality is tested.

The eThekwini Municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewage into the water and the promenade. The area is popular with locals and tourists.

The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) posted an alert on social media platforms to inform residents that “the municipality has issued a full closure of all Umhlanga beaches due to a burst sewer pipe”.

UIP spokesman Cara Reilly said on Thursday that the sewage spill had been resolved “thanks to the efforts of the council’s waste water department who worked through the night‚ and identified the issue deep in the vegetation”.

“The re-instatement of this vegetation and related retaining wall will be monitored by the UIP but the promenade is open and fully usable.

“The beaches remain closed while we wait for the water quality test to be carried out‚ and once this is done we will inform stakeholders‚” added Reilly.

READ MORE

Durban's Umhlanga beach closed in wake of sewage spill

A sewage spill in the plush Durban suburb of Umhlanga has forced the closure of all its beaches.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Notorious Glebelands hostel killings are criminal not political‚ says NPA South Africa
  2. City of Joburg allocates more money to address housing issues South Africa
  3. Mayoral committee member's office is latest stop for bus investigators South Africa
  4. Optimum not supplying Eskom - workers shut down Gupta mine South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X