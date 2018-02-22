One is a professor of mathematics education and is already a deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Cape Town. The other is a professor of law and a deputy vice-chancellor at the University of the Western Cape.

Both are formidable‚ practical and forward-thinking‚ and in the second half of this year one of them – either Mamokgethi Phakeng or Vivienne Lawack - will occupy the UCT vice-chancellor's office currently occupied by Max Price during what's been one of the most tumultuous eras in the institution’s history.

On Wednesday‚ the two women gave it their all in a presentation to a small audience at the university…and a much larger one through live-streaming.

Whichever of them gets the nod‚ the university will be in for an interesting journey of transformation - one which walks the many tightropes in higher education today‚ between the global and the local‚ teaching versus research‚ funding versus academic freedom‚ and processes versus speed.

Lawack‚ who joined the University of the Western Cape in 2015‚ is no stranger to university protests‚ saying that in her first year at UWC she experienced a “quick process of learning‚ growing‚ and stepping up to the plate”.

She said it “felt like five years in one year - it was a baptism by fire”.