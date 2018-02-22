'Syndicate behind Joburg land grabs'

The City of Johannesburg suspects that a syndicate is behind land grabs which are increasingly taking place across the city.

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that land invasions were taking place in a manner that was not meant to help destitute people who wanted to erect a shack for a place to stay.

“They are not desperate people who are looking for a piece of land for shelter. These are people who come from far. When you tell me that somebody [who] drives a BMW‚ an Audi luxury 4x4 .… they get together to get into a minibus taxi to go and invade land‚ you have to ask where they come from. We need to investigate this. There is a syndicate behind this. People set up a little help desk to say ‘come register come sign‚ make your payment and go claim your land’‚” said Sun.

He was responding to questions about a new settlement called Extension 10 in Orange Farm‚ in southern Johannesburg‚ which appears to be a land grab by community members from across the province.

Sun said the city would continue engaging with communities about their housing needs and explain the disadvantages of land invasions.