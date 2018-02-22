Overloading was an understatement for five alleged goat rustlers‚ who were caught with 24 stolen does and bucks crammed into a bakkie near Bulwer in the KZN Midlands on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that cops on patrol in Kilmun in the early hours of Wednesday morning spotted a “suspicious-looking” bakkie. The five humans inside weren’t the only occupants.

“The members attempted to stop the said vehicle but the driver sped off. The police gave chase‚ the driver stopped the vehicle and three occupants fled the scene on foot.

“The police found 24 goats‚ suspected to be stolen‚ and two men inside. The members started to track the other three who escaped‚ and they were later arrested.”

She said that the five failed to give satisfactory explanations about the goats found in their vehicle.

“The arrested suspects appeared in the Hlanganani Magistrate’s Court yesterday [Wednesday] and the case was remanded for further investigation. The case has been taken over by Himeville Stock Theft Unit for further investigation‚” said Mbhele.

The goats have been reunited with their owner.